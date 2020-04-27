Trump Campaign Hails "Supporters" Diamond and Silk After Reported Ouster From Fox Nation

The pro-president commentators attracted backlash recently for spouting conspiracy theories about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday evening, Fox News Media remained mum on the status of pro-Trump commentators Diamond and Silk (Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson), who have hosted a weekly show on the Fox Nation streaming service since December 2018.

The network last posted an episode of Diamond and Silk's eponymous show on April 7, and while the network has not yet confirmed the report, The Daily Beast published a story earlier Monday that said it had "cut ties" with the duo.

Amid the certainty about their status at Fox Nation, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is touting the sisters, who have served as "beloved and appreciated volunteers and supporters," appearing in videos and at rallies — despite a network prohibition on campaign activity.

"Diamond and Silk are tremendously valued supporters of President Trump," a campaign spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night. "They fight for the President and are continued valued members of Team Trump.”

Diamond and Silk did not respond to repeated email requests for comment about the status of their show, before and after the report of their departure, though they continue to list themselves as Fox Nation hosts in their Twitter biography.

Fox News Media has not publicly addressed their status at the network and did not return THR's request for comment.

The duo has attracted backlash recently for spouting conspiracy theories about the spread of the novel coronavirus on their live-streamed web show.

During a discussion of the virus, "Diamond" asked: "Is this being intentionally spread?" Later in the show, "Silk" said: "This is something that was man-made. … I think it's a little Deep State action going on behind the scenes. … To me, this is something undercover. It is engineered."

Because Diamond and Silk are not Fox News Media contributors, they appear to have skirted the network's policy against "talent participating in campaign events."