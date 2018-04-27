Trump Campaign Touts Kanye West Support in Fundraising Messages

"Do not let them silence you. Get your red MAGA hat today," reads a new fundraising text to supporters.

The Trump campaign is using Kanye West's support of President Donald Trump to sell his signature "Make America Great Again" hats.

"Group think is a mandate in today's society and when a free thinker like Kanye West speaks truth, they attack him," a fundraising text sent to supporters reads. "We support Kanye speaking his mind, even if sometimes we do not agree on the issues," it continues. "Do not let them silence you. Get your red MAGA hat today."

The message is a reference to West's Wednesday tweet about free thinking and his "love" for Trump. "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West wrote. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

Trump responded favorably to West's tweets, as the rapper caught backlash.

The Republican National Committee also retweeted a photo of the "Famous" singer's signed MAGA hat and invited followers to get their own.

On Friday, Trump continued to support West on his Twitter account, saying West has "performed a great service to the black community" and calling out Chance the Rapper for his support, as well. Earlier this week, Chance had tweeted that "black people don’t have to be democrats."

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community - Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades - Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

John Legend, who threw his voice into the West-Trump conversation on Wednesday, responded to Trump's tweet by fact-checking Trump's comment on black unemployment.

I know fact free thought is a major pillar of maga but here's a little chart showing how black unemployment went down dramatically under Obama (after Dubya's financial meltdown) and has continued going down a little under Trump. So we do thank our President Obama for this! pic.twitter.com/Nl0ySJkUt4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 27, 2018

A version of this story first appeared on Billboard.com.