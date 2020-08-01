Trump Earned $1.7M From Hollywood Work In 2019

In addition to income from 'The Apprentice,' last year Trump received pensions from SAG and AFTRA, and royalties for playing 'Waldo's Dad' in the 1994 comedy 'The Little Rascals.'

President Trump still earns substantial income from his three decades of work in film and TV productions, according to his 2019 financial disclosure forms.

The forms, which were released late Friday, detail all of his financial holdings and income. While the vast majority of his earnings come from his real estate holdings like The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida or his Turnberry resort in Scotland, the filings also detail pensions and residuals from his work in Hollywood.

The biggest source of Hollywood income is from Trump Productions LLC, the production company that was established in 2004 and produced The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice for NBC. Trump Productions paid Trump more than $1.6 million in 2019, most likely reflecting revenue from streaming and syndication rights to The Apprentice.

The president also received nearly six figures from Hollywood pensions. Trump has a pension from the Screen Actors Guild, which paid him $77,808 in 2019. He also received a $8,724 pension from the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. While SAG and AFTRA merged in 2012, their pre-merger pensions remain separate.

Trump's SAG pension is down from 2015, when his first financial disclosure disclosed more than $110,000 in income from the pension.

According to the filing, Trump began participating in the SAG pension plan in 1992, the same year he appeared as himself in the movie Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. He began participating in the AFTRA plan in 1989, the year he appeared as himself (winning a Razzie Award in the process) in the romantic crime comedy Ghosts Can't Do It, starring Bo Derek.

Trump also received residuals for his work on screen. The filing indicates that he received between $201-$1,000 from NBCUniversal for playing "Waldo's Dad" in the 1994 family comedy The Little Rascals (His only line from the film was "Waldo, you're the best son money can buy").

He also received between $201-$1,000 from Warner Bros. for undisclosed roles, and less than $201 from Entertainment Partners, also from undisclosed roles.