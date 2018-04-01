Trump Employs "Nuclear Option" to End DACA Deal

The president tweeted the announcement on Sunday morning.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning that he would be executing the "Nuclear Option" of ending the DACA deal he and Republicans had offered to Democratic leadership which would allow hundreds of thousands of "Dreamers", minors who entered the U.S. illegally but were granted opportunity to remain in the country.

"Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release," Trump wrote in his tweet. "Getting more dangerous. 'Caravans' coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!"

Trump originally rescinded DACA in September, giving Congress until March 5 to come up with a plan for Dreamers that also accommodated Trump's intended immigration policy reforms, such as a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border and the defunding and "sanctuary cities."

President Barack Obama originally introduced the DACA policy in an executive order in June, 2012 as a "temporary stopgap measure" to give Congress time to take required action on immigration.