Trump Engaged in Criminal Conduct While in Office, Ex-Lawyer to Testify (Report)

Michael Cohen is set to make the accusations, related to a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, in testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, will accuse the president of criminal conduct while in office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with his planned testimony before Congress.

Cohen is scheduled to appear on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee. The hearing would be the first time he accuses the president of committing a crime while in office.

Cohen is also planning to make public some of Trump’s private financial statements and allege that Trump at times inflated or deflated his net worth for business and personal purposes, including avoiding paying property taxes, the report said.

Cohen in August implicated the president in two federal crimes when he told prosecutors that Trump directed hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, and to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who alleged she had an affair with Trump.

The Journal said Cohen’s anticipated testimony would provide "evidence of criminal conduct since Mr. Trump became president," but its source didn't provide further details other than saying it involved the Clifford payment.

Representatives for the White House and the Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to Journal requests for comment, the newspaper said.

Cohen’s Wednesday testimony will take place while the president is in Vietnam for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.