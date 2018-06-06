Trump Decries "Fake" Reporting on Melania, Says She's Well

The tweets come as the first lady is expected to make her first appearance outside the White House since May 10, after undergoing a kidney procedure.

President Donald Trump is complaining about media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view. Trump says the press has been "so unfair, and vicious."

Trump tweeted Wednesday that during Melania Trump's recovery from a medical procedure: "they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse."

He adds: "All Fake, she is doing really well!"

Mrs. Trump recently spent five days in the hospital following a kidney procedure and stayed out of sight for more than three weeks before re-emerging at a private White House reception Monday.

She will join the president for a briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters Wednesday. It would be her first appearance outside the White House since May 10.

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018