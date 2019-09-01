Trump Fires Back at Debra Messing After She Slams His Upcoming Beverly Hills Fundraiser

"Debra Messing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me 'Sir.' How times have changed," he tweeted Sunday.

President Donald Trump is firing back at Will & Grace star Debra Messing after the actress called for the outing of those attending the president's Beverly Hills fundraiser set to take place later this month.

In a tweet Friday, Messing wrote of the fundraiser, "Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know." Meanwhile, Messing's costar Eric McCormack also chimed in, arguing that everyone should be aware of who attends the event, that a way they know who is okay to work with. "Hey, @THR, Kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx," McCormack tweeted, citing The Hollywood Reporter's story about the fundraiser published Thursday.

Trump responded to the Will & Grace stars' words, tweeting Sunday: "I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me 'Sir.' How times have changed."

Messing responded to Trump, emphasizing that she'd rather him focus on more pressing issues such as the recent Texas shooting that left 7 dead and 21 injured. "I’d rather you bring attention to the Catagory 5 Hurricane #Dorian threatening our south eastern coast, and the tragic & preventable shooting that occurred yesterday in #Texas," she wrote.

As part of his re-election efforts, Trump will make stops in San Francisco and Beverly Hills, the latter of which will mark his first appearance in town after his controversial Hollywood remarks. The 90210 event, scheduled for Sept. 17, also happens to fall during Emmy week.

The evening event will be hosted by Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., campaign manager Brad Parscale and Trump Victory finance chairman Todd Ricketts. Tickets for the event will start at $1,000 and will rise to $100,000 per couple (for a photo opportunity and VIP reception). No address has been given for the event.

According to Politico, Trump has a luncheon planned for San Francisco earlier in the day, and then on Sept. 18, he'll head further south to San Diego for another campaign stop. The Beverly Hills outing will mark Trump's second fundraiser in the area in 2019. He was hosted at an event in April when close to 200 people turned out.