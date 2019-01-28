Trump Granting Pre-Super Bowl Interview to CBS News

The president is reviving the annual tradition, sitting down with anchor Margaret Brennan.

President Donald Trump is reviving the annual tradition of giving an interview to the network that broadcasts the Super Bowl, and will be sitting down with anchor Margaret Brennan, CBS News announced on Monday evening.

Brennan, who hosts Face the Nation, will interview Trump "later this week", and portions of the interview will air during her show on Sunday — which will be broadcast from Atlanta — and before the game. (CNN first reported plans for the interview.)

Trump did not sit for an interview with NBC News last year even though the peacock network televised the game, perhaps owing to the president's disregard for the network, though he sat down with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly for the 2017 Super Bowl.

The president's interview with Brennan will be "wide-ranging," the network said.

The annual traditional has historically bucked partisan divisions, with former President Obama sitting down with an arch critic in O'Reilly when Fox broadcast the game.

Previously, the network has been mum on plans for a Trump interview, with CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus saying on Jan. 10 that it was still being discussed with the White House.