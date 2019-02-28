Trump "Impressed" Michael Cohen Said He Saw No Collusion

The president also slammed the hearing as "fake" and said it was a "terrible thing" for Democrats to hold it during his second summit with Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump said he was a "little impressed" that his former personal attorney told Congress there was "no collusion" between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

"He lied a lot, but it was very interesting because he didn't lie about one thing," Trump claimed during a press briefing in Hanoi, Vietnam. "He said, 'no collusion' with the Russian hoax. And I said, 'I wonder why he didn't just lie about that too, like he did about everything else.' He lied about so many different things and I was actually impressed that he didn't say, 'Well, I think there was collusion for this reason or that.' He didn't say that. He said, no collusion."

Trump added, "The fact is, there is no collusion and I call it the witch hunt. This should never happen to another president. I call it the Russian witch hunt, I now add the word 'hoax.' It's a very, very bad thing for our country."

Michael Cohen told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that he had no "direct evidence" that Trump or his aides had colluded with Russia to get him elected.

That's the primary question of a nearly two-year investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen has turned on Trump and pleaded guilty to lying to Congress earlier to protect Trump.

Trump was in Vietnam on Thursday for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said he tried to watch as much of Cohen's marathon congressional hearing as he could. He slammed the hearing as "fake" and said it was a "terrible thing" for Democrats to hold it during his summit.