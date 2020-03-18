Trump Invokes Act to Marshal Private Sector Against Virus

Trump will deploy a Navy hospital ship to New York City, which is rapidly becoming the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

Managing dual health and economic crises, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will invoke a federal provision that allows the government to marshal the private sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, appearing in the White House briefing room for the third day in a row, said he would sign the Defense Production Act “in case we need it," as the government bolsters resources for an expected surge in cases of the virus.

Trump also said he will expand the nation's testing capacity and deploy a Navy hospital ship to New York City, which is rapidly becoming the epicenter of a pandemic that has rattled the U.S. economy and rewritten the rules of American society.

