Trump Lashes Out at Bill Maher Commentary Over El Paso Visit

The president tweeted insults at the 'Real Time' host and one of his latest guests, Anthony Scaramucci, over the span of several hours on Saturday.

President Trump made it clear he wasn't a fan of Bill Maher's latest episode of Real Time on Twitter on Saturday.

Early in the day, the president tweeted that he saw the comedian's HBO show that aired Friday night "by accident" then proceeded to detail his thoughts: "So many lies. He said patients in El Paso hospital didn’t want to meet with me. Wrong! Had really great meetings with numerous patients. Said I was on vacation. Wrong!" He added, "Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that...And sooo many other false statements. He is right about one thing, though. I will win again in 2020. Otherwise, he pays 95% in taxes!"

During his opening monologue on the previous day's episode, Maher joked, "What a shitty week. Poor El Paso and Dayton, still reeling from two disasters: a mass shooting, and a Trump visit," he said, referring to the visits the president made to communities affected by mass shootings that left 31 dead the previous weekend.

Maher added, "Everyone is asking the same questions, 'Why? Why? Why? Why does his hair look like that?" He said the president was going to head to a two-week vacation "which will be different from working, how?" He addd, "They want you to know that the president will be made available at all times if there is an emergency that needs to be made worse."

Maher responded on Saturday afternoon to the president's tweet with the joke, "I'm curious, how do you see a TV show 'by accident'?" He then said about Trump's comment that people would be paying "95% in taxes" if he didn't get re-elected, "95%? That is a lot! I better keep working! Speaking of which, if you tweet about me again, would you be a lamb and mention I'm @TheMirageLV on Sept. 6 and 7? You're the best!"

Later in the day, Trump seemed to still be thinking about Maher's show when he tweeted about former Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci, who appeared on Maher's show on Friday night as a guest. "Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on 'President Trump.' Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me," Trump wrote, "other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!"

Though Scaramucci spent much of his time on Friday's Real Time defending the president, he also said, "I do try to defend [Trump], but there are certain things he's done that are absolutely indefensible." He added of Republican lawmakers, "What I'm astonished by is the lack of courage of Republican elected leaders not to pick up the phone and call him out."

Scaramucci, who he repeatedly called Trump his "friend" on Real Time, responded to the president on Saturday by saying, "For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t make the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country."

Watch Maher's monologue below.