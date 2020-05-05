Trump Leaves the Fox News Universe for Bigger Ratings

The president has given his first non-Fox interview in five months to ABC News anchor David Muir.

President Donald Trump is seeking a broader national audience and leaving his Fox News comfort zone, granting a taped interview to ABC News anchor David Muir that will air Tuesday night.

Trump's announcement on Twitter came before ABC News officially announced the interview. The president called it a "major interview."

Muir said that he interviewed Trump, while socially distancing, in Arizona.

"Just finished interview with ⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump in Arizona - on risks involved in re-opening parts of the country, on possibility of 19% unemployment and whether the election should be a referendum on his handling of the pandemic," the anchor wrote.

Trump's last national television interview with a non-Fox outlet was in late January, when he spoke to CNBC, according to interview tracker and CBS News journalist Mark Knoller. The president's last major broadcast news interview was with Muir's colleague George Stephanopoulos in June 2019.

To date, according to Knoller, Trump has given 80 interviews to Fox News Media employees, five to ABC News and five to CBS News. He chatted with Fox News opinion host Jeanine Pirro on April 11.

While Fox News Channel is the leader in cable news ratings, even shows like Hannity pale in comparison to World News Tonight.

Last week, the ABC newscast brought in 10,540,000 total viewers, making it the most-watched program in America on all of broadcast and cable television. By comparison, Sean Hannity had a huge month in April, finishing fourth in all of cable news, but brought in less than half of Muir's viewers, 4,385,000.