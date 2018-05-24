Trump Not Banned from Nobu Restaurants, Robert De Niro Rep Clarifies

Despite the Daily Mail saying Trump would be "barred from every Nobu restaurant if he tried to enter."

Robert De Niro did not ban President Donald Trump from his Nobu restaurants, his rep clarified to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Daily Mail reported that at the Nobu Hotel Marbella launch last week, De Niro said of Trump, “I don't care what he likes. If he walked into a restaurant I was in, I'd walk out.”

When the Daily Mail asked who De Niro’s dream dinner guests would be, De Niro allegedly replied that Trump would be stopped from entering the restaurants if he ever tried (and yes, Trump has been to Nobu before--more on that below).

Japanese chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa then said, “It's my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob. To make them sushi!'

Looks like that could still happen, because when THR reached out to De Niro's rep for comment, he said: "Bob has not banned anyone from dining at Nobu." Of the Daily Mail's story, which has been picked up by dozens of media outlets worldwide, he added, "I know what they wrote. No one is banned."

Though no one is aparently banned now, it's not the first time the media has reported Nobu snubbing stars.

The L.A. restaurant once shut out Tom Cruise because it was full, only later to get a call from power agent Mike Ovitz about the incident, according to Express. In addition, the New York Daily News reports that Jeremy Piven (Entourage) was reportedly asked to never return to Matsuhisa in Aspen after he came in with 12 people and no reservation, and made a rude comment to the manager.

So there's still a small chance Trump could turn up to one of the 39 elite Japanese restaurants worldwide alongside other famous clients, which over the years have included Madonna, Cindy Crawford, Barbra Streisand, the Kardashians and more.

Trump dined at the Moscow outpost of Nobu in 2013, during the same Miss Universe trip when he stayed at the posh Moscow Ritz-Carlton, scene of the alleged pee tape.

De Niro has indeed been a vocal opponent of the president, slamming him at a recent fundraising dinner: "He’s still an idiot. And he lacks any sense of humanity or compassion." He ended by encouraging young people to become president and "restore integrity and dignity to the job."