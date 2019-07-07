Trump Rips Fox News: "They Forgot the People Who Got Them There"

The series of tweets comes hours after the cable news network aired live video of a group of bar patrons shouting, "F--- Trump!"

President Donald Trump attacked Fox News on Sunday, hours after the cable network broadcast live video of a group of bar patrons in France chanting, "Fuck Trump!"

Hours later, the president ripped into Fox News on Twitter in a series of tweets wherein he also criticized frequent targets CNN, NBC, MSNBC and The New York Times. He did not specify exactly what prompted his criticism of Fox News.

"Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do," he wrote. "Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a 'source' of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!"

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

The attack against Fox News is unusual for Trump. When making media appearances, he reportedly has appeared on the network more than any other, and often tweets complimentary messages about the network's ratings and its personalities.

However, the critical tweets came just hours after Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot's live report from Lyon, France, where the U.S. Women's National Team had just beaten the Netherlands to win the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"History has just been made! We are here in a sports bar in Lyon, France. Listen to it," Palkot said, as he then realized that the crowd was chanting "Fuck Trump!" and tried to muffle it out.

Trump had earlier engaged in a feud with U.S. Women's National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe — a vocal critic of the current administration — that started because he was upset that she refused an invite to the White House.

"I’m not going to the fucking White House," said Rapinoe, to which Trump responded: "Megan should WIN before she TALKS! Finish the job!"

The president later said that he would still welcome the team "win or lose," but Rapinoe expressed doubt that any of her teammates would show up.

Still, Trump on Sunday congratulated the team on Twitter.

"Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play," he wrote. "America is proud of you all!"

