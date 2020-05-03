Trump Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Available by Year's End

The president made the comment Sunday night during a televised town hall that aired on Fox News Channel.

President Donald Trump says a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year.

Trump also says the U.S. government is putting its "full power and might" behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The president commented Sunday night during a televised town hall that aired on Fox News Channel.

Trump sat inside the Lincoln Memorial and fielded questions from two Fox hosts, as well as from people who submitted questions over Fox’s social media platforms.

The president responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from COVID-19 by saying: "We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year."

Trump also said his administration was pushing hard for remdesivir.