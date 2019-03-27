Donald Trump on Suspended Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro: "I Hope She's Back Soon"

Sean Hannity, who interviewed the president on Wednesday, assured him that Pirro will be "back soon."

President Donald Trump used a primetime interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night to express his concern for Judge Jeanine Pirro, who is serving a suspension from the network for making inappropriate comments about Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar on March 9.

After mentioning Pirro as one of the Fox News hosts who has supported him "and really our country" throughout Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russian collusion investigation, Trump said, "I hope she's back soon." Hannity assured the president that his longtime family friend will be "back Saturday," even though his network has never acknowledged or announced the suspension.

Pirro's show did not air as scheduled last Saturday for a second straight week. It's not clear whether Justice w/ Judge Jeanine will air this Saturday.

On Wednesday night, Trump also thanked Fox News hosts Mark Levin, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade for their coverage of the investigation.

"I want to thank Fox," he said. "I want to thank some of those people I just named, but also many others. They've been so fantastic to me, and really to our country."

Trump said that CNN's coverage of the Mueller investigation has been "so fake, so horribly fake." He added, "NBC is as bad as CNN, I can tell you that."

The president once again congratulated Hannity for attracting more viewers this week than his competition on MSNBC and CNN. "You had virtually record ratings last night," he said. "That's because you have credibility."

On Monday, a day after Attorney General William Barr's summary of the Mueller report was released, Hannity drew more than 4 million total viewers, compared to 2.5 million for Rachel Maddow and less than 1 million for Chris Cuomo. Hannity also roundly defeated Maddow on Tuesday night, drawing 3.5 million total viewers to Maddow's 2.3 million.