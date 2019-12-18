President Trump Says It "Doesn't Really Feel Like We're Being Impeached"

Trump told a rally in Michigan that "it doesn't really feel like we're being impeached."

"It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached."

Those were the words spoken by President Donald Trump as he opened a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Wednesday night.

Back in Washington, the House of Representatives was nearing a historic vote to impeach him.

Trump appeared on a stage flanked by two Christmas trees after he walked through a makeshift brick fireplace. He pumped his fists for the audience standing behind him on stage.

After a few words about Christmas, Trump said to thousands packed into the Kellogg Arena: "By the way, it doesn't really feel like we're being impeached."

The president cited "tremendous support" for him in the Republican Party and said the country is "doing better than ever before."

Aides had said Trump would wait to see the vote in the House before coming out to address the rally, but he came out early and promised "the best speech you've ever heard."