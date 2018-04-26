Trump Says Michael Cohen Represents Him in "Crazy Stormy Daniels Deal"

The president said previously he had no knowledge of the $130,000 payment his lawyer made to the porn star in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair.

President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal" and "from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong."

Trump spoke by phone Thursday to Fox & Friends. He's said previously he had no knowledge of the $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen said Wednesday he will assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a civil case brought by Daniels, who is seeking to invalidate the confidentiality agreement.

Trump says "no campaign funds" were used and says Cohen was being investigated over his business.

Trump also says Cohen was one of his many attorneys.

Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti quickly tweeted the below response.

Thank you @foxandfriends for having Mr. Trump on this morning to discuss Michael Cohen and our case. Very informative. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 26, 2018

The president also spoke about Kanye West's support, which the rapper expressed via a series of tweets on Thursday.

"Kanye looks and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it's been in the history of our country," Trump said. "He sees that stuff and he's smart. And he says, 'You know what? Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.'"