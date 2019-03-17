Trump Slams 'Saturday Night Live' After Rerun, Calls for FCC "Collusion" Investigation

"There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia!" the president tweeted Sunday morning. "Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News."

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning took to Twitter to rail against Saturday Night Live, even though last night's episode was a rerun. In a Twitter tirade, Trump called on the FCC to investigate the sketch comedy show for "collusion."

"It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of 'the other side.' Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows," Trump wrote.

He continued: "Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry! #MAGA"

Trump's latest criticism of SNL comes one month after he first complained that the series serves as a form "collusion," as he believes it spends too much time taking aim at him and his administration in political skits. He also called for "retribution" against broadcast networks for what he called "Republican hit jobs." Like he did this Sunday, Trump at the time called on the federal government to look into the jokes made at the expense of himself and his presidency.

"Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?" Trump — who has hosted SNL in the past — wrote in February. "Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!"

This weekend's rebroadcast of SNL was that of the Dec. 15's Christmas-themed episode featuring Matt Damon as host. The show’s cold open was a take on It’s a Wonderful Life that sees a world in which Trump is not president. In the skit, Damon plays Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller play Robert Mueller and Michael Cohen, respectively.