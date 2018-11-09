President Trump Suggests More White House Press Passes Could Be Pulled

"It could be others also," Trump said Friday when asked how long CNN's Jim Acosta's access will be suspended.

When asked during a pool spray on Friday morning how long CNN's Jim Acosta will have his White House press pass suspended, President Trump hinted that he could take a similar action against other reporters he dislikes, mentioning CNN contributor April Ryan as a possibility.

"As far as I'm concerned, I haven't made that decision," he said about Acosta's suspension. "But, it could be others, also."

Trump has long disliked Ryan, an African-American reporter and veteran of the White House press corps who primarily works for American Urban Radio Networks. Like Acosta, Ryan tussled with the president during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

"Talk about somebody that's a loser, she doesn't know what the hell she's doing," Trump said of Ryan. "She gets publicity, and then she gets a pay raise, or she gets a contract with ... CNN. But, she's very nasty and she shouldn't be. She shouldn't be. You've got to treat the White House and the office of the presidency with respect."

The president continued his attack on Acosta, whom he called a "rude" and a "terrible person" on Wednesday morning.

"I think Jim Acosta's a very unprofessional man," Trump said. "He does this with everybody. He gets paid to do that. He gets paid to burst in. He's a very unprofessional guy. Whether it was me or Ronald Reagan or anybody else, he would have done the same thing."

Trump continued: "I don't think he's a smart person, but he's got a loud voice."

The president said his concern is about White House reporters respecting the office. "You have to treat the White House with respect," he said. "You have to treat the presidency with respect."

Ryan, who told The Hollywood Reporter in August that she pays for personal security protection, responded to Trump's barbs on Twitter.

"I love this country and have the most respect for the Office of the President," she said. "I will continue to ask the questions that affect America, all of America."

Ryan, who did not respond to an emailed request for comment, attempted to ask Trump a question during his wide-ranging press conference on Wednesday, but was shouted down by the president, who told her to "sit down."

Brian Karem, who like Ryan is a CNN contributor, told THR on Thursday that he's heard rumors about his press pass being pulled.

"I'm still surprised I have my press pass, to be quite honest with you, with what I've gone through with this administration" he said.