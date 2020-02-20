Trump Rips 'Parasite' Oscars Win and Brad Pitt in Colorado Rally Rant

"How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" he asked at the podium to boos from the crowd.

During Thursday's campaign rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump criticized Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite and took aim at fellow award winner Brad Pitt during a speech that targeted mainstays in pop culture.

Speaking at the podium in front of his supporters, Trump asked, "How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" He went on to say, "And the winner is... a movie from South Korea! What the hell is all that about? We've got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know. Let's get Gone with the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies."

He continued, "I thought it was best foreign film, no?" as a reference to how the category was previously referred before it became known as "best international film."

Trump later brought up another Oscar winner from the 2020 ceremony, which took place earlier this month. Calling upon Once Upon a Time in Hollywood best supporting actor recipient Brad Pitt, Trump said, "And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his. He got up, said a little wise guy thing. He's a little wise guy." In the actor's acceptance speech, Pitt reflected on his childhood and early start in the Hollywood film business, before briefly mentioning the end of Trump's impeachment trial.

Holding up Time Magazine, Trump called a journalist a "Trump hater," adding, "I won't use her name because it'll make her too famous."

"Time Magazine, they don't like me. I don't like them either, by the way," Trump added about the magazine. "This year I got beaten out by Greta. You know Greta?" he asked to boos from the crowd.

Continuing his rant, Trump emphasized "Last year I got beaten out, but when the world revolves around one of us, we should be chosen." As he continued his speech, Trump held up pages from other news outlets that covered the 2016 presidential election, mostly with poll results from the primaries where Trump was leading.