Trump Takes Aim at "Washed-Up Psycho" Bette Midler

On Monday, the 'First Wives Club' star tweeted an apology for a previous statement she had erroneously attributed to the president.

Another day, another insult tweeted by the president.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took aim at Bette Midler, who apologized on Monday for tweeting a fake Trump quote. "Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make 'your great president' look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!" he wrote.

On Monday, Midler tweeted an apology for a previous statement she had erroneously attributed to Trump. "I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!" the singer-actress wrote.

Midler then linked to a Reno Gazette Journal story that fact-checked a meme wherein Trump is quoted as saying, to People magazine, "If I were to run, I'd run as a Republican. They're the dumbest group of voters in the country. They love anything on Fox News. I could lie and they'd still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific." The meme was deemed "bogus."

Midler is a frequent critic of Trump on her Twitter account. On Tuesday, she wrote, "Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the UK, but they were actually thousands of protesters. How does he always hear the opposite of the truth? Donald, if you’re reading this you SHOULD NOT slam your dick in a door!"

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Midler for comment.