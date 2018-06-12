Trump Gives Post-Summit Interview to ABC News Host George Stephanopoulos

The interview in Singapore was his first with a broadcast outlet in more than a year. He also talked to Greta Van Susteren and Sean Hannity.

Buoyed by his shocking meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump broke with more than a year of tradition and granted a sit-down interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

The interview was Trump's first with one of the big-three U.S. broadcast outlets since his May 2017 White House interview with NBC's Lester Holt, which made news about his firing of James Comey.

"It's been a very intense day," Trump told Stephanopoulos. Reflecting on his bond with Kim, Trump said, "We’ve developed a pretty good relationship in terms of getting something done. It got done."

"I think it’s a terrific document," said Trump of the accord he and Kim signed. "It’s a starter, but it’s a terrific document. I think far more — and there are things that we negotiated after that document that are also very important."

Trump also granted interviews to former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren, now working for Voice of America, and Fox News host Sean Hannity. The Hannity interview will air at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

"I mean he’s de-nuking the whole place," Trump said of Kim. "It’s going to start very quickly. I think he’s going to start now. They’ll be announcing things over the next few days talking about other missile sites because, as you know, they were sending out a lot of missiles. It was a period of time where I was saying, 'What are they doing?' Every week it seems another missile going up. I mean, they're going to be getting rid of sites."

When Stephanopoulos said experts suggest the process could take up to 15 years, Trump agreed, saying Kim is "committed to not starting again."

He added, "It’s not like, 'Oh gee, we’ll get rid of them tomorrow.' It just can’t be done scientifically. But they’re gonna do it. They’re gonna start immediately. They really already started."

Of being able to trust Kim, Trump said, "Over my lifetime I've done a lot of deals with a lot of people, and sometimes the people that you most distrust turn out to be the most honorable ones, and the people that you do trust they are not the honorable ones, so we are starting from a very high plane, we’re starting from a very good relationship. This has been a very big day in terms of the world."

Trump stood by his opinion that there is trust between the pair.

"I think he trusts me, and I trust him," said Trump. "I do trust him. Now, will I come back to you in a year and you’ll be interviewing and I’ll say, 'Gee I made a mistake?' That’s always possible.... He trusts me, I believe, I really do. He said openly, and he said it to a couple of reporters that were with him that he knows that no other president ever could have done this."

Trump also left the door open for Kim to visit the White House, saying he would "love to have him" and that he thinks Kim would similarly "love to be there."

After the meeting Kim had said the leaders "decided to leave the past behind" and that "the world will see a major change." For his part, Trump hailed the new "bond" between the U.S. and North Korea.

Watch Trump's ABC interview above.