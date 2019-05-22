Trump-Texting FBI Agents to Get Stage Play Treatment

Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok was sworn in before a joint committee hearing of the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees on July 12, 2018.

'FBI Lovebirds: Undercover' explores FBI lawyer Lisa Page and former agent Peter Strzok, who carried on an affair while communicating their disdain for President Donald Trump. "He's not going to become president, right? Right?!" reads a text from Page. "No. No he won't. We'll stop it," Strzok replies.

FBI officials accused by Republicans of orchestrating a campaign to harm Donald Trump's campaign and his presidency will soon be the subject of a stage production to be filmed live before an audience then distributed digitally, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The play, dubbed FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers, tells of FBI lawyer Lisa Page and former agent Peter Strzok, who carried on an affair while communicating their disdain for Trump.

The project comes from journalist-turned-filmmaker Phelim McAleer, whose most recent theatrical release, Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer, took on a hot-button issue by telling the story of Kermit Gosnell, an abortion doctor serving a life sentence in prison.

FBI Lovebirds is the latest in a series of what McAleer calls "verbatim theater," meaning the script is taken directly from testimony and, in this case, text messages that have been made public. Dean Cain, who toplined Gosnell, stars in FBI Lovebirds along with Kristy Swanson, of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"He's not going to become president, right? Right?!" reads a text from Page. "No. No he won't. We'll stop it," Strzok replies. In 2016, while both were still with the FBI, they also referred to a mysterious "insurance policy" involving Trump and the Russia investigation.

Page and Strzok testified in private before House members last year and details of their testimony were recently released, hence McAleer will drawn on them for his production, according to insiders.

McAleer declined to comment on Wednesday, though an Indiegogo campaign to raise $95,000 to fund the production has quietly launched.

"The world is going to see what these sleazy, establishment elites tried to do," McAleer says in his Indiegogo pitch.

McAleer's previous verbatim projects dealt with Hillary Clinton's email server and the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, that resulted in riots. The latter, based on grand jury testimony, gained extra notoriety when eight of 13 actors quit once they learned that the play supported the notion that Officer Darren Wilson acted appropriately when he shot Brown.