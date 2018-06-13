Trump Calls Out "Fake News" NBC, CNN for "Fighting Hard to Downplay" Summit Deal

The president says the country's "biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!"

President Donald Trump is challenging skeptical media coverage of his historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un. He says "Fake News" is the nation's "biggest enemy."

Trump writes on Twitter that "the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN" are "fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea."

Trump says that "500 days ago they would have 'begged' for this deal — looked like war would break out."

Trump has been tweeting about his talks with Kim since Air Force One returned to the United States early Wednesday morning, arguing that the talks with North Korea have made the U.S. safer. Trump's claim is dubious considering Pyongyang's significant weapons arsenal.