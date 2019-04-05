Trump to Visit SoCal Friday For Beverly Hills Fundraiser; Expect Traffic Issues

The exact time and route the president will travel is unclear; Secret Service does not reveal such plans.

President Trump is scheduled to fly into Los Angeles Friday afternoon for a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

Air Force One will touch down around 3 p.m. at LAX, according to reports. Commuters should expect heavy traffic delays.

Tickets to the Beverly Hills fundraiser, apparently for his 2020 bid, are $15,000 for dinner, $50,000 for the opportunity to take a picture with the president and $150,000 to participate in a roundtable discussion during the event, according to an invitation obtained by City News Service, cited by CBSLA.

The 2020 reelection fundraiser will be held at the home of health care executive Lee Samson, according to TMZ.

Trump is expected to leave SoCal Friday night after the event for Las Vegas, where he is scheduled to speak Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Meeting.

Friday marks the third time Trump has visited SoCal since being elected in 2016.