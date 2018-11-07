Trump Walk of Fame Star Vandal Sentenced to Jail, Probation

Before the July destruction by 24-year-old Austin Mikel Clay, 53-year-old James Lambert Otis was taped destroying the star with a jackhammer and a pickaxe in October 2016.

The man who most recently vandalized the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Donald Trump will spend a small amount of time in jail.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Austin Mikel Clay of Glendale, California, pleaded no contest after he was charged with felony vandalism, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Clay was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of formal probation and 20 days of community labor, according to authorities.

He also was ordered to attend psychological counseling and pay restitution of $9,404.46 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Clay was accused of destroying Trump's star on the night of July 25 when used a pickaxe to smash the marker located on Hollywood Boulevard. He turned himself in to police not long after the destruction.

Before the July defacement, 53-year-old James Lambert Otis was taped destroying the star with a jackhammer and a pickaxe in October 2016. He later pleaded no contest to one felony count of vandalism.

Otis told The Hollywood Reporter in July he intended to help Clay with his legal troubles.