Trump Ties Weinstein to Democrats as He Says Verdict "Sends a Very Strong Message"

Speaking in India, the president said he was "never a fan" of the former movie mogul, convicted of rape Monday, and said Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton "loved" Weinstein.

President Donald Trump says Harvey Weinstein’s conviction for rape and sexual assault is a “great thing.”

Trump calls it a “great victory” for women that “sends a very strong message” for the #MeToo movement against that kind of behavior toward women.

Trump himself stands accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by more than a dozen women when he was a private citizen. Trump has denied the allegations.

Speaking at a news conference in New Delhi on Tuesday at the end of a two-day trip to India, Trump said he's not a “fan” of Weinstein. Trump claims Democrats are the ones who liked the now-disgraced movie producer, saying it’s because Weinstein contributed to their political campaigns.

"I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein, as you know. In fact, he said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election," Trump said, before joking, "How did that work out, by the way, I'm trying to figure that out?"

"I knew him a little bit, not very well — I knew him because he was in New York," Trump later said of Weinstein. "Not a person that I like. I will say the people who liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him. And he gave tremendous money to the Democrats, and my question is will the Democrats be asking for that money back, because he gave a lot of money to the Democrats. It's too bad but that's the way it worked out."

A number of Democrats who received contributions from Weinstein either returned that money or donated it to charity shortly after allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein emerged in the fall of 2017.

Clinton has maintained that she didn't know of Weinstein's alleged inappropriate behavior with women, telling a press conference at the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday, where she was on hand to promote her upcoming Hulu docuseries, "I think the jury's decision speaks for itself," she said. "It was time for an accounting, and the jury clearly found that."

Just days after the New York Times exposé alleging decades of sexual misconduct by Weinstein was published, Clinton condemned him in a statement, saying, "I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by the women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."

Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama — who also received generous donations from Weinstein — attacked Weinstein in a separate statement in October of 2017.

"Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein," the statement read. "Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status."

A New York jury convicted the former Hollywood mogul Monday of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. Weinstein had denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

