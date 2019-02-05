Watch Trump's 2019 State of the Union Address Live

After a 36-day government shutdown and a postponed speech, Trump’s State of the Union will broadcast on all major networks and be available for live stream on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

All major networks and all the cable news channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, NBC, MSNBC and PBS are expected to broadcast the anticipated speech taking place Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The speech will also be broadcast on public radio and news radio stations. The White House’s website, YouTube and Facebook will also stream the address.

USA Today and The Washington Post will be live streaming the speech while producing live coverage of the event as well.

After a 36-day government shutdown and a postponed speech, Trump’s 2019 State of the Union is expected to address the reasoning for the shutdown which is centered on his demand for a wall on the Mexico border which he says could rectify immigration concerns and border security.

According to an excerpt released by the White House, Trump intends on calling for unity and to "forge new solutions" going forward.

"Together we can break decades of political stalemate," Trump is expected to say, according to an excerpt of the speech released by the White House. "We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. "The decision is ours to make."

Trump can also be expected to discuss the status of the economy, lower unemployment rates, tax reform and the criminal justice reform bill and his fight to end human trafficking.

Trump's first State of the Union address, delivered last January, was the third-longest ever delivered, clocking in at 1 hour and 20 minutes.

See the full list of broadcasts below.

ABC

ABC News will have both special coverage of Trump’s State of the Union address and the Democratic response by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead ABC TV coverage from 9-11 p.m., ET.

ABC News Live will have special coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, Facebook, Twitter, and the ABC News site and mobile phone apps.

Episodes of daily newscast On Location will also broadcast President Trump’s speech and will analyze the key moments from his speech and the response the morning after exclusively for Facebook Watch.

ABC News Radio will provide live coverage of the address.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg TV anchor David Westin will host coverage of the address on Bloomberg Television and Radio from Washington starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

CBS

Primetime coverage will air from 9-11 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network with CBS Evening anchor Jeff Glor leading the coverage from Washington.

CNBC

The State of the Union address will live stream on CNBC.com, as well as on CNBC’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

CNN

CNN will have live coverage of Trump’s State of the Union and the Democratic Response with programming anchored by Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Chris Cuomo. Coverage will be streamed live in its entirety to CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android.

The Democratic response can also be viewed live, without requiring log–in to a cable provider, on CNNgo on desktop or via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.

The live stream will be found on CNN Politics coverage.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN’s State of the Union programming will begin at 8 p.m. and will be LIVE on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Radio App.

Fox News Channel:

Beginning at 8-9 p.m. ET, Tucker Carlson Tonight will broadcast live from Washington, DC, followed by Hannity (11 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET ) and The Ingraham Angle (12 – 1 a.m. ET). Once the event begins at 9 p.m. ET, FoxNews.com will carry a live stream.

NBC News & MSNBC

Coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT and can be found via NBCNews.com/SOTU. The Rachel Maddow Show’s Rachel Maddow and The 11th Hour’s Brian Williams lead MSNBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET, anchoring from New York City.

MSNBC’s live in-depth analysis of the president’s address continues with Matthews at 12 a.m. ET and Melber at 1 a.m. ET.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, MSNBC Live anchor Ali Velshi will be live from New York City hosting special State of the Union coverage across NBC News digital platforms.

PBS

PBS NewsHour will produce a primetime special broadcast from 9-11 p.m. ET.