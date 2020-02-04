Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address: Watch Live

Major networks, PBS and the White House will all be streaming, covering and analyzing the president's speech, which comes on the heels of the Senate's impeachment verdict.

Hours after the Senate delivers its verdict on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, the embattled president is set to take the stage at the U.S. House of Representatives to deliver his annual State of the Union address.

This year's speech is weighted not only by weeks-long impeachment proceedings but by this year's upcoming presidential election, with the Iowa caucuses concluding on Monday to choose Trump's competitor in the 2020 race. Trump plans to emphasize a strong economy during his speech on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported on Monday, will address trade negotiations he has brokered and argue that he deserves another term in the White House.

Democrats' response to Trump's last State of the Union before the 2020 election will be delivered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was elected during the 2018 midterm elections. During those elections, midway into Trump's presidency, Democrats flipped over 300 members in the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as six state legislators and seven governors, which many left-leaning pundits interpreted as a verdict on Trump's performance in office.

When the speech airs at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET., viewers will have a variety of options for where to watch. See them all and watch a live stream below.

ABC News

ABC News is set to cover the speech during primetime, while ABCNews.com will additionally cover and analyze the speech. Starting at 5 p.m. PT, streaming channel ABC News Live will present anchored coverage of the speech. The Facebook Watch show On Location will additionally present a recap and coverage on Wednesday.

CBS News

CBS News will cover the speech live, while CBSN, CBS News' free streaming service, will provide pre- and post-event coverage starting at 2 p.m. PT and concluding after the speech ends: Viewers can watch at CBSN's webpage or on the CBS News app.

CNN

CNN is set to cover the State of the Union live and provide analysis on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Espagnol. Viewers can watch the address on CNN.com, CNN mobile apps and CNNgo apps, and visit CNN.com for coverage and analysis.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN will host the speech on its website and on its network.

Fox News and Fox Business

Fox News will start covering the speech at 6 p.m. PT, while programs like Fox & Friends, The Daily Briefing, Bill Hemmer Reports, The Five, The Story, Hannity, Special Report, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle and Fox News @ Night will all air from D.C. Fox Entertainment will additionally be covering the speech starting at 6 p.m. PT. FoxNews.com will additionally be live-streaming the speech and covering it in its entirety. Fox Business will begin covering the speech at 5 p.m. PT, while FoxBusiness.com will live-stream and also cover the event.

NBC News and MSNBC

NBC News will be covering the speech live starting at 6 p.m. PT, preceded by a special edition of NBC Nightly News and followed by a special edition of Today. NBCNews.com is live-streaming the State of the Union and will also be providing coverage throughout the night. Streaming network NBC News Now will start coverage at 5 p.m., while NBC News' Stay Tuned will offer live updates during the broadcast. MSNBC's live coverage will begin at 5 p.m. PT and end around 11 p.m. PT.

PBS

PBS is live-streaming the speech on its website and on YouTube.

The White House

The White House will also be live-streaming the speech on YouTube.

