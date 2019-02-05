Late-Night Shows Set Special Coverage for Trump's State of the Union Address

Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert will share their thoughts Tuesday on the president's address, along with some guests.

After agreeing on a rescheduled date with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump is set to give his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. As the president gears up to give his speech, some late-night hosts are also preparing special coverage in response to the address.

Marking the show's eighth live episode, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah seeks to provide immediate commentary regarding the president's speech with a special episode titled "State of the Union 2019: Uncancelled." Viewers can catch the live episode on Comedy Central starting at 11 p.m. ET. The show's social media accounts will also share immediate reactions to Trump's public address.

On NBC, Seth Meyers is also set to broadcast special programming of Late Night after Trump's State of the Union. Joined by Taylor Schilling and political commentator Ana Navarro, the host comedian is planning a special "Closer Look" segment in response to the speech during his show, starting at 12:35 p.m. ET.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS will also air special coverage following the State of the Union, but will feature some notable guests. Going live at 11:35 p.m. ET from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, Colbert will welcome CBS This Morning hosts Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, Gayle King and Bianna Golodryga, along with Spike Lee.

Before the late-night special coverage, many major television networks including CNN, Fox, ABC and more will stream the presidential address directly from the White House at 9 p.m. ET. The same networks will also air the address on their respective streaming services.

The White House will broadcast the speech live on both its website and its official YouTube channel starting at 9 p.m. ET.