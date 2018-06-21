Comedy Group 'The Try Guys' Leaves BuzzFeed, Forms Production Company

BuzzFeed will handle advertising and branded content sales for 2nd Try LLC.

It's the end of an era at BuzzFeed. The comedy quartet "The Try Guys," long one of BuzzFeed most successful viral video acts, have left the company as full-time employees and have started their own, independent production company, 2nd Try LLC.

The group — Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang — are not completely cutting ties with their former employer, as BuzzFeed will rep 2nd Try LLC on advertising and branded content sales. Yang left the company in February, and the other three members departed in April, a company spokesman said.

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti bid adieu to the group, which was formed in 2014, in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have worked with Ned, Keith, Zach, and Eugene to grow ‘The Try Guys’ into the massive phenomenon they’ve become, and excited that BuzzFeed can continue to be the ‘fifth Try Guy’ with this unique partnership, as they embark on this new phase of their career,” he said.

In a group statement, "The Try Guys" said they're "thrilled to take this next step in our careers, with a new company serving to expand 'The Try Guys' brand and act as a hub for our individual pursuits."

"The Try Guys" have racked up billions of views online, making videos like "The Try Guys Try Labor Pain Simulation."

In a video posted on YouTube announcing their production company, Fulmer said, "Now that we are completely independent, we control how our brand runs, and we'll be more connected to you than ever before."

The guys have also started selling subscription options on Patreon, so far signing up 1,558 customers.

With the new production company, the group promised a "brand-spankin' new slate of new digital shows, live tours, feature films, and, hopefully someday, customizable toasters."