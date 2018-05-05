'Tsotsi' Producer and Sales Agent Robbie Little Dies

Little is perhaps best known for executive-producing the 2005 film 'Tsotsi,' which won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar for South Africa.

Tsotsi executive producer and The Little Company co-president Robbie Little has died. Circumstances of the death have not yet been disclosed.

Little founded the worldwide film sales and marketing shingle The Little Film Company with his wife, Ellen, whose first film was Tsotsi in 2005, which won the 2006 Best Foreign Language Film Oscar for South Africa. At the company, Little executive-produced and sold the Leo Tolstoy drama The Last Station, The Eye of the Storm, The Barber and Northern Soul, among other titles.

With Ellen, Little financed, produced and/or distributed over 300 films including Waking Ned Devine, The Secret or Roan Inish, Evelyn, Before Night Falls, A Map of the World and Between Strangers. Little has also executive-produced An American Haunting, The Prophecy and Trading Mom.

Born in Liverpool, England, Little got his break in the film business during a stint in Rome, where he is credited with selling a Bruce Lee film for the first time outside the Eastern hemisphere to Titanus Distribution. Little headed foreign film sales for Titanus and met Ellen when she was a Harvard graduate student studying Renaissance art and architecture on a Fullbright scholarship.

In 1980 the couple moved to Los Angeles, where they founded the foreign sales and production company The Overseas Filmgroup. The pair later launched First Look Media, where they packaged, financed and distributed within the U.S.

Little is survived by Little Company co-president and wife Ellen.

More to come...