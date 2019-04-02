'Tulsa Burning' Set for Feature Treatment

Sam Kadi is attached to direct the adaptation.

Tulsa Burning, Anna Myers' children's novel about the Tulsa race riots, is being developed as a feature.

The backdrop to the book is the 1921 riots, when a white mob attacked the black residents and business of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which at the time was known as one of the country's most affluent majority African-American communities and was colloquially called "Black Wall Street." The story centers on Nobel Chase, who helps his friend, Isaac, when he is injured in the riots.

Sam Kadi, who directed the Cary Elwes-starrer The Citizen (2012) and the documentary Little Ghandi (2016), is attached to helm the adaptation. Kadi will also produce, with Melodie Garneau and Noel Jacobs serving as executive producers through their Fire Rainbow Productions banner. Production is set to begin on location in Oklahoma.

“I can’t overstate how important this project is to us," Garneau said Tuesday in a statement. "We all feel a responsibility to represent the event and what came before it completely and accurately, and the burden and honor of telling a story that keeps us from repeating history."

Added Kadi, “This is a very moving story, with a deep and soulful narrative that captures the era of racism through the prism of a courageous young man."