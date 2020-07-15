'Turn' Star J.J. Feild Signs With Verve (Exclusive)

The agency last month launched a talent division overseen by WME alum Sean Grumman.

J.J. Feild has signed with Verve for representation in all areas.

Feild is best known for his lead role in AMC drama Turn, where he played Major John André in the period drama's first three seasons. Most recently, the actor was seen in the second season of Netflix'sLost in Space reboot and Amazon anthology The Romanoffs. He also had a co-starring role in Netflix's Idris Elba comedy Turn Up Charlie and in the feature film Ford vs. Ferrari.

His credits include Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the indie feature Austenland, opposite Keri Russell.

The British-American actor is the latest so sign with Verve after the boutique agency last month launched a talent division that is overseen by WME alum Sean Grumman.

Clients expected to join Grumman at Verve include This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, Gotham grad Ben McKenzie, Station 19’s Jaina Lee Ortiz, Veep's Anna Chlumsky, Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Mixed-ish), Tyler Labine (New Amsterdam), Morris Chestnut (The Resident), David Giuntoli (A Million Little Things), Chris Wood (Supergirl), Lecy Goranson (The Conners), Claire Holt (47 Meters Down), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), as well as writer-director-actor James D’Arcy (who wrote and directed the Liam Neeson starrer Made in Italy and also appeared in Dunkirk).