Turner Ad Sales Chief Donna Speciale to Exit WarnerMedia

She is the latest exec to leave to company as it transforms under AT&T ownership.

Two months after appearing on the stage at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Gardens for WarnerMedia’s first official upfront presentation, Turner ad sales president Donna Speciale is leaving the company amid a reorganization of the division.

Speciale is the latest executive to exit as WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey is in the throes of synergizing the company’s disparate content brands. Speciale’s one-time boss, Turner president David Levy, and HBO CEO Richard Plepler, left last March, in the first executive shakeup after AT&T’s $81 billion acquisition of Time Warner cleared a regulatory challenge from the Trump administration’s justice department.

Days later, Stankey tapped Bob Greenblatt to oversee the company’s TV operations (including TBS, TNT and HBO) as well as streaming service HBO Max, set to launch in 2020. Stankey also added Turner Sports and Bleacher Report to CNN chief Jeff Zucker’s portfolio and appointed Gerhard Zeiler, formerly Turner International president, to chief revenue officer, overseeing network affiliates sales and ad sales for Turner, sports and news. Speciale became among Zeiler’s direct reports.

She joined Turner in 2012 after a long career on the agency side of the industry at MediaVest Worldwide, where she served as president of investment and activation and agency operations. During the company’s upfront presentation to media buyers last May, she talked up the promised massive scale of WarnerMedia’s forthcoming SVOD service.

“Transforming to WarnerMedia isn’t just a change in name, it’s a change in what’s possible,” she said from the stage.

WarnerMedia has offered generous buyouts to longtime employees; and several veterans of HBO have since left including chief digital officer Diane Tryneski Bernadette Aulestia, who led global distribution.

