Former Turner Exec David Levy Joins Raine Group

The veteran broadcast executive, who negotiated rights deals with major sports leagues, will be a senior adviser for the merchant bank.

David Levy, a longtime Turner executive who briefly ran the Brooklyn Nets last year, has found a new gig.

The veteran sports media executive has jointed the Raine Group as a senior adviser, the merchant bank said Monday. Levy spent more than 32 years at Turner, joining the company in 1986.

From 2013 to 2019, he held the role of Turner's president — with oversight of Turner Sports, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and other properties — and exited in March 2019 as AT&T reshaped the company as part of its WarnerMedia division. Levy negotiated deals with major sports leagues, including the NCAA and NBA, for Turner properties.

Raine Group, which has offices in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco domestically, recently advised Endeavor on its acquisition of hospitality firm On-Location Experiences, which was valued at $660 million. It has invested in Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment as well as Ben Silverman's indie studio Propagate.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the firm as they work closely with leagues, conferences and team owners around innovative opportunities and new business ideas, as well as help Raine continue to develop their portfolio's broadcasting and digital media offerings," said Levy. "I believe that a new wave of innovation is just beginning, and it's exciting to be a part of a firm on the forefront of that movement."

After exiting Turner, Levy joined the NBA's Brooklyn Nets in September, but his tenure only lasted until November, when he parted ways with the team.