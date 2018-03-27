Turner to Launch Live Sports Service Bleacher Report Live

The service will feature live broadcasts of UEFA Champions League, NBA League Pass, NCAA Championships, PGA Championship and more.

Turner is making a subscription streaming play with live sports offering Bleacher Report Live.

The company, which unveiled the service Tuesday at an event in New York, plans to offer a range of live sports broadcasts — including UEFA Champions League, NBA League Pass, NCAA Championships and PGA Championship — through the service. A subscription to B/R Live will also include access to more niche competitions, including National Lacrosse League, the Spring League, Red Bull Global Rallycross and World Arm Wrestling League.

B/R Live, expected to launch in April, has not yet been priced, but Turner says it will offer flexible pricing options, including the purchase of individual live games and recurring subscriptions.

"As viewing habits continue to evolve, Turner is well positioned to provide fans with direct access to premium live sports content that is highly coveted by audiences of scale, including a high concentration of millennials," said Turner president David Levy. "When we first acquired Bleacher Report in 2012, we knew the definition of a network was changing and we anticipated a time when B/R would become a virtual network. Today is a significant step in that direction and we will fully leverage the reach of B/R and its deep connection with passionate sports fans to provide compelling experiences for them across this new, exciting platform."

The launch of B/R Live pushes Turner into the competitive market for live television offerings. It comes ahead of the launch of ESPN's over-the-top service, ESPN+. The Time Warner-owned company began putting the pieces in place for its own live TV service in 2015 with the purchase of technology provider iStreamPlanet. B/R Live joins other Time Warner-owned streaming offerings including DramaFever, FilmStruck, Boomerang and an upcoming DC-centric service.

B/R Live will launch on iOS, Android and web browsers with a free preview period during its first few months. Its first live event will be Johnny Manziel's debut in the Spring League on April 7.

“At Turner, we believe watching live sports should be easy and B/R Live has been created with the fan at the center of our universe,” said Turner Sports president Lenny Daniels. “From discovery to the delivery of live sports content, B/R Live is a game-changing product that will serve as the ultimate destination for the sports fan. Whether fans are seeking ways to catch their favorite team or turn to B/R Live for one of the thousands of live sporting events offered directly through the product, we’re aiming to provide an experience that keeps them coming back for more.”