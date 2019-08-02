Turner's European President Giorgio Stock Takes on WarnerMedia Europe, Asia Role

As president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Distribution and Advertising Sales, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, he will oversee the president of Turner Asia Pacific and the CEOs of HBO Europe and HBO Asia.

WarnerMedia said Friday that Turner Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) president Giorgio Stock will take on the new role of president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Distribution and Advertising Sales, EMEA and Asia Pacific (APAC).

WarnerMedia chief revenue officer Gerhard Zeiler made the appointment. Stock will continue to report to him and be based in London.



The executive takes on responsibility for all entertainment networks, distribution of all networks, advertising sales and the kids networks operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. He will be supported in this role by Ricky Ow, president of Turner Asia Pacific, Hervé Payan, CEO of HBO Europe, and Jonathan Spink, CEO at HBO Asia, all of whom now report to him.

The appointment "represents Zeiler’s decision to give the operation a focused leadership that harnesses the existing strengths of the Turner and HBO businesses, while also equipping them for further collaboration and growth," the company said.

In addition to Stock, the international executives reporting to Zeiler are Whit Richardson, president of Turner Latin America, and Rani Raad, president of CNNI Commercial.

"In his previous role as president, Turner EMEA, Giorgio transformed the organization and built a strong team who together invested in excellent premium content, created new revenue streams and optimized business operations," said Zeiler.



Added Stock: "I am excited about WarnerMedia’s vision for the future of our industry and our place and ambition within it. In an increasingly disrupted marketplace, we are uniquely positioned to evolve and further scale our truly exceptional brands and content destinations and to engage and entertain our audiences like never before."

Stock joined the company in April 2013 as president, Turner EMEA after a 15-year career with Disney where he held publishing and content leadership roles in Paris, New York, Milan and London, overseeing television, publishing, retail, music and gaming.



