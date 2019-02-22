Ava DuVernay, Casey Bloys Among New TV Academy Executive Committee Appointees

Doug Herzog, Pearlena Igbokew, David Madden and Lisa Nishimura have also joined the committee as chair’s appointees.

The Television Academy has added six to its executive committee. The group, via newly-minted chairman and CEO Frank Sherman, announced the appointees on Friday morning.

The group includes HBO programming president Casey Bloys, prolific filmmaker and showrunner Ava DuVernay, former Viacom exec Doug Herzog, Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe, AMC Networks and AMC Studios programming president David Madden and Netflix vp of original documentary and comedy Lisa Nishimura.

“We are privileged to have the collective expertise, insights and resources of these visionary executives guiding us through what promises to be another extraordinary time of expansion and innovation in our industry,” said Scherma. “Their leadership provides relevancy and will be vital to ensuring the Television Academy is at the forefront of the industry’s remarkable evolution.”

The new group will work closely with TV Academy officers and the board go governs to shape the direction of the Academy during the 2019 term.