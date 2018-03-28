TV Academy Further Expands Membership Eligibility

The group will now include on-air promo producers and directors, commercial performers and narrators.

The Television Academy continues to broaden the scope of its body, announcing Wednesday several more groups of of professions eligible for membership.

Per changes to the current membership requirements, approved by the Board of Governors, on-air promo producers and directors are now eligible for the Commercials Peer Group. Additionally, commercial performers and narrators can now join the Performers Peer Group.

“We are pleased to expand our membership with these talented groups of professionals working in the television industry,” said TV Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington. “These membership changes are aligned with our ongoing efforts to be inclusive and recognize the many unique professionals who play vital roles in the television landscape.”

This is the second time in four months that the Academy has extended membership eligibility to new arenas. In December, the board voted to include publicists and shortform writers.

See the exact new rules, below.

Active Status (voting) membership for the Commercials Peer Group now includes:

• Producers or directors employed on at least 20 national on-air promos with each promo having more than 50 percent original content.

Active Status (voting) membership for the Performers Peer Group now includes:

• Voiceover performers with eight (8) qualifying credits of nationally exhibited content within the past four (4) years. Voiceover is defined as a character voice, live-action or animation, narration, in-show announcer, live announcer, promo announcer and commercials.

• Commercial performers who have accrued any combination of eight (8) performing credits in principal roles within the past four (4) years.

All new Television Academy members will be eligible to vote in the first and second round of this year’s Emmys if they join by May 10.