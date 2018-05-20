TV Ratings: Royal Wedding Brings Nearly 18 Million Viewers to U.S. Broadcast

NBC boasts the most U.S. viewers for the early morning telecast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Royal Wedding was a very big deal on Saturday, despite its very early start time.

Several weeks of unchecked hype on the American and British media culminated in the May 19 nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple’s stateside audience was a whopping 17.6 million viewers — and that’s just on the three main broadcast networks.

Royal ratings are expected to grow even more when Nielsen Media reports cable tallies, but no one will likely approach NBC. The network’s coverage, under the Today umbrella, led with 6.42 million viewers. ABC was right on its tale, averaging 6.38 million, while CBS tallied 4.79 million. Those numbers are for average viewership between 6 and 9 a.m. PT, when the majority of the procession and event took place.

U.S. viewership is on track to beat that in the U.K., where early multi-channel returns give a reported audience of 18 million.

Despite Markle’s status as an American and a former actress, her big day is on track to be slightly smaller than the last royal wedding. Tallies for the last 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, averaged nearly 23 million viewers across all U.S. networks airing the event.