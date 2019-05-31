Tony Hale, Topher Grace and More Choose Between 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'

"Let's be real. 'Seinfeld,'" actress Aya Cash of 'Fosse/Verdon' chose. "George Constanza was my first childhood crush. I like a bald, neurotic guy."

"That is Sophie's Choice," Superstore's Nico Santos said during The Hollywood Reporter's annual Supporting Actor Class Photo when asked to choose between Seinfeld and Friends.

"It can't be both?" Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss) said.

"I guess I have to say Seinfeld, since I work with Alec Berg," Barry actress Sarah Goldberg said.

"I have to say Seinfeld, because I work with Julia [Louis-Dreyfus]," Veep star Tony Hale joked.

"I don't work with any of them, but I would say Seinfeld as well," said Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Michael Zegen.

"I think there's room for all types of sitcoms," Topher Grace (The Hot Zone) said. "Even one that premiered 20 years ago," referencing his own hit sitcom, That 70s Show, which he led along with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and more.

Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell found a happy medium for the difficult choice, saying, "I want the cast of Seinfeld to do an episode of Friends."

Santos, Athie, Cash, Goldberg, Hale, Zegen, Grace, and Rothwell stared in the 2019 Supporting Actor Class Photo along with Blake Jenner (What/If), Sydelle Noel (GLOW), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Will Poulter (Bandersnatch), Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora), and Marielle Enos (Hanna), Molly Shannon (The Other Two), Calum Worthy (The Act), Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Wes Bentley (Yellowstone), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Shay Mitchell (You) and Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac).