From '90210' to 'Boy Meets World': TV Stars Share Their Favorite Show as a Teen

Tony Hale, Paul Scheer, Eric Lange, among others select shows such as 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' 'The Twilight Zone' and 'The Carol Burnett Show' as some of their top choices.

"I was obsessed with Buffy the Vampire Slayer. I love that show. It's so, so good," Black Monday supporting star Paul Scheer told The Hollywood Reporter during the annual Supporting Actors Class Photo. "She killed her boyfriend after she lost her virginity!"

Asked to name their favorite TV show as a teen, actress Marsai Martin of Black-ish named her own series, saying, "That show's amazing, so iconic."

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito of Better Call Saul said, "You want me to age myself: Twilight Zone."

"I was obsessed with Knight Rider: David Hasselhoff, leather jacket, talking car," said Eric Lange of Showtime's limited series Escape at Dannemora.

"This shows how old I am, but I would never miss The Carol Burnett Show," two-time Emmy winner Tony Hale (Veep) said.

"Twin Peaks felt really pivotal. Right in those teens years, it was edgy and cool," Hanna actress Mireille Enos said.

Scheer, Martin, Esposito, Lange, Hale and Enos starred in the 2019 Supporting Actor Class Photo along with Molly Shannon (The Other Two), Calum Worthy (The Act), Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Wes Bentley (Yellowstone), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac), Nico Santos (Superstore), Aya Cash (Fosse/Verdon), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) and Shay Mitchell (You).