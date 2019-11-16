'The Twentieth Century' Wins Top Prize at Los Cabos Film Fest

The feature debut from writer-director Matthew Rankin is a biographical comedy offering a twisted take on Canadian history.

The Twentieth Century, freshman filmmaker Matthew Rankin's offbeat biopic about Canada's legendary Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, took home best picture at the Los Cabos Film Festival on Saturday.

The Hollywood Reporter review out of the Toronto Film Festival, where The Twentieth Century had its world premiere, called the movie "proudly and perversely Canadian." Rankin's film won best Canadian first feature in Toronto.

In Los Cabos' Mexican competition section, best film went to writer-director Carlos Lenin's first feature, La Paloma y El Lobo (The Dove and the Wolf), a dark love story that bowed at Locarno in August and won the Swatch Art Peace Hotel Award.

Los Cabos audience award was handed to Andrea Martinez's Observar las Aves (Birdwatching), a docudrama about a writer's struggles with Alzheimer's disease.

Special guests at this year's festival included Robert De Niro, who along with producer Gaston Pavlovich, presented the Latin America premiere of Martin Scorsese's mob drama The Irishman. Also on hand were Mexican actresses Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) and Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), and indie director Ira Sachs (Frankie), who received the festival's Spotlight Award.

Los Cabos was a fitting place for the The Irishman's Latin America premiere, as the festival focuses on U.S.-Mexico industry ties and several Mexicans have collaborated on Scorsese's latest feature films. The Oscar-nominated Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and Mexico City-based Fabrica de Cine producer Pavlovich worked on both The Irishman and Silence, Scorsese's 17th-century religious saga starring Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver.

During the festival, Fabrica de Cine announced a deal to develop and produce Spanish- and English-language TV series with Endemol Shine Boomdog.

The eighth edition of the Los Cabos film fest closes on Sunday.