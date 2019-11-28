'Twilight' Star Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Gonzales Expecting First Child

The actor revealed the news on social media, writing, "So much to be grateful for this year, and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda :)"

Kellan Lutz on Thursday took to Instagram to reveal that he's expecting his first child with wife Brittany Gonzales, a television host and model.

The Thanksgiving day announcement included a photo of Lutz and Gonzales embracing in matching denim jackets as they held up a third, pint-sized jacket for the baby.

To caption the intimate photo, the Twilight actor wrote, "So much to be grateful for this year, and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda :)" The latter is a reference to their dog, an Australian Shepherd who also has his own Instagram page. Lutz then finished with, "Get here already!!!!!" The same post appeared on Gonzales' Instagram page.

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On that occasion, they expressed their love for each other on Instagram, with Lutz writing, "You are the eve to my Adam. The only woman in the world I see. Nothing compares to your beauty inside and outside."

A lengthy post from Gonzales included, "Pursuing the heart of God for people and our marriage with you brings me joy than I knew was possible. Let's never stop."

Best known for the Twilight series, Lutz has extensive television credits including The Comeback and 90210. He recently wrapped production on the mystery thriller film Divertimento, and is featured as an agent in FBI: Most Wanted.