'Twilight Zone' International Premiere Set for France's Series Mania

Netflix's 'Chambers' and 'Osmosis' will also debut at the French TV festival, with Adam Scott and Marti Noxon conducting master classes.

Series Mania is ready to enter The Twilight Zone, with the French TV festival set to host the show's international premiere.

Star Adam Scott will be on hand to present the first two episodes of Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's reboot of the classic sci-fi series on March 30, the day before its U.S. launch on CBS All Access.

He'll also give a master class, along with previously announced guests Uma Thurman, Freddie Highmore, Black Earth Rising producer Hugo Blick and Black Mirror producers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Sharp Objects producer Marti Noxon is also set to give a master class as well as oversee the competition jury, which includes The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies.

Series Mania is setting the stage for sci-fi this year, with two Netflix series world premiering at the festival in Lille: the supernatural Chambers, starring Thurman, and Osmosis, its first French sci-fi original.

This year's Series Mania runs March 22 – 30, with the professional forum taking place March 25 – 27, in Lille, France.