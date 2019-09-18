Twitch Acquires Internet Game Database

Amazon, which owns the popular streaming platform, also owns the Internet Movie Database, which it acquired in 1998.

Twitch has acquired the Internet Games Database (IGDB), the online directory of professional video game credits.

Founded in 2015 in Sweden, the IGDB acts as a resource and community for the video game industry, akin to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) that was launched in 1990. Amazon, which owns Twitch, also owns IMDB's operating company, IMDB.com, Inc., which it acquired as a subsidiary in 1998 for $55 million.

"Our mission has always been to build the most comprehensive gaming database in the world," IGDB product owner Jerome Richer De Forges said in a Medium post on Tuesday. "By joining Twitch, we will be able to tap into their experience, resources and skills, which will enable us to accelerate our progress and deliver the version of IGDB we all always dreamed about."

IGDB operates with a small staff (seven employees are listed on the company's LinkedIn page) out of Gothenburg, Sweden. The organization's official site claims that it is a work in progress and "far from complete." IGDB currently offers a free and paid service, but, with the Twitch acquisition, will be free moving forward.

"Going forward, that means that you will now contribute information to Twitch as well as IGDB and the thousands of apps, services and websites that are powered by this information," said Richer De Forges.

Since its acquisition by Amazon, IMDB has undergone a number of expansions, including adding a paid subscription service, IMDBPro, in 2002, and launching an ad-supported streaming service, IMDB TV (originally named IMDB Freedive), in January.

Requests for comment from Twitch, Amazon and IGDB were not immediately returned.