Amid Twitch Blackout, Calls Grow for Game Industry Culture Change

In the wake of sexual harassment and discrimination accusations that surfaced last weekend, the platform is "working with urgency to make Twitch a safer place for everyone in the community."

Some Twitch users are choosing not to stream on the platform on Wednesday in solidarity with people in the gaming community who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment, racism and discrimination over the weekend.

The coordinated effort, which has become known online as a “Twitch blackout,” is intended to send a message to the Amazon-owned platform and other gaming companies that they must immediately address the allegations.

Earlier this week, dozens of people, many of them women, came forward on Twitter and other platforms with stories about how they've been treated in the male-dominated industry. The outpouring began after a streamer who goes by the name Hollowtide tweeted about an unnamed Destiny streamer. Hollowtide's comments prompted several other streamers to share stories identifying the gamer as Lono, or Say No to Rage. Lono, who is active on both Twitch and YouTube, posted an apology video to YouTube in response.

Twitch tweeted Sunday that it is "actively looking into the accounts concerning streamers affiliated with Twitch and will work with law enforcement where applicable." In a follow-up statement sent to THR, a representative said, "We support our streamers' rights to express themselves and bring attention to important issues across our service. We know there is work to be done, and we're listening to this feedback and working with urgency to make Twitch a safer place for everyone in the community." YouTube is also investigating the accusations, according to a source at the Google-owned company.

The allegations included one from Milan K. Lee, a former employee of the soon-to-be-shuttered Microsoft Mixer platform who accused the company of racism. In a statement a Microsoft rep said, "We have been in contact with Mr. Lee seeking to better understand his experience. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and thoroughly investigate all employee concerns and will take appropriate actions as warranted."

Streamer Jessica Richey has compiled many of the accusations for archival purposes into a Medium post of “Survivor stories of harassment, abuse, assault within the gaming live-streaming industry.”

The streamers who chose to participate in the Twitch blackout have millions of followers between them. They include Mike Shinoda, Hasanabi, Limmy and iamBrandon. Some streamers have voiced concerns with the blackout and instead said they would continue the conversation by speaking about the need for education during their livestreams.

I am participating in the Twitch Black Out today by not streaming on my channel today for my own personal reasons. Not judging if people do or do not. But I will be hosting Mixer streamers who are streaming on Twitch throughout the day. I want to give them the spotlight. — iamBrandon (@iamBrandonTV) June 24, 2020

Hey guys. Just heard about the #TWITCHBLACKOUT / I’ll be abstaining from streaming tomorrow out of respect for those protesting racism, abuse, and sexual harassment. Please support those who deserve to be heard and decide to stream / post tomorrow. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) June 24, 2020

I won't be streaming tomorrow, to hopefully help bring some attention to the issues that @Twitch has. #twitchblackout



Back on Thursday. https://t.co/u1uQPgZ23w — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) June 23, 2020

The allegations extend beyond the streaming community. Ashraf Ismail, creative director at French-owned Ubisoft, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he is taking leave from his position — where he was working on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla — after he was accused of sexual misconduct. "I am stepping down from my beloved project to properly deal with the personal issues in my life," he wrote. "The lives of my family and my own are shattered. I am deeply sorry to everyone hurt in this."

Insomniac Games has also come under fire, with a former employee accusing the company of mistreating female employees. In response, the company tweeted late on Tuesday that it is taking "numerous steps" to address the allegations. "We are a workplace family that has actively promoted diversity, inclusion, representation and equality for our entire existence. We will continue to do so every single day."

Organizations supporting the Twitch blackout, which was a trending topic on the social media platform by Tuesday evening, include charity speedrunning marathon Games Done Quick, which canceled an event in support of the initiative. “As announced on stream, GDC Hotfix is canceling tomorrow night’s planned show to support #TWITCHBLACKOUT,” the official Twitter account for GDC tweeted Tuesday. “We call upon Twitch to make the changes needed to make the platform safe and welcoming. Believe and protect victims of harassment and abuse.”

Video game magazine Game Informer tweeted that it will not be streaming on Twitch today "out of respect for the #twitchblackout."

Meanwhile, some are calling for active changes to be enforced within the industry and its culture and practices. Black Girl Gamers wrote on Twitter, "Gaming has been an unsafe place. This toxic culture needs to be ripped out and thrown away. Women's bodies and consent are not collateral damage. The status quo needs to change."

The conversation about unionizing is also being invigorated. Esports personality Michele Morrow tweeted on Tuesday, “More I read in absolute horror, the more I’m convinced the gaming industry needs a union for contractors. Unions aren’t perfect, but at least they’re a baseline resource & home. We need help re sexual harassment, abuse, collective bargaining, classes, medical, etc. Real change."

#Twitchblackout continued to be a trending topic on the social media platform well into Wednesday, with tens of thousands of tweets indicating both support and criticism from the gaming community and its onlookers.