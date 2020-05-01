Twitch, CAA Execs and More to Compete in 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Tournament

The battle royale event takes place May 8-17 and costs $100 per team, with all funds going toward the World Health Organization.

In aid of the World Health Organization, producer and talent manager Sam White is hosting a Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale tournament open to anyone who works for an entertainment company.

The event takes place May 8-17 and costs $100 per team. The website emphasizes that the game is available to a wide pool, citing positions of "Intern, assistant, co-ordinator, agent, executive, actor, writer, manager, CEO, producer, director, whatever," as those who should enter.

In correspondence with The Hollywood Reporter, White, who works at streaming platform Caffeine, says he was inspired to create the event since, during the stay-at-home orders, many friends and colleagues had been texting him to engage in quick sessions of Warzone. He adds that drafting the event to raise funds for WHO felt like the right thing to do.

"I'm not a hardcore gamer, but ever since lockdown began I feel like more and more people are playing to pass the time and connect with friends and colleagues and just spend time virtually together," says White. The game is free-to-play and part of Activision's 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, though players do not need the main game in order to download Warzone itself.

Through a website, White went ahead and invited players to "Hollywood Warzone International," noting that all money raised will go toward WHO. So far, executives and assistants from Twitch, CAA, Fullscreen, Ryot, TheFutureParty and Calvalry Media have agreed to play and donate.

"It was supposed to be my birthday earlier this month and I wanted to do something that was fun and helped out in a way that people could donate their time and money but also take people's minds off the end of the world," concludes White.

Visit the website here to view sign-up information (open until 11 p.m. PT on 5/7), FAQ, tournament rules and more.